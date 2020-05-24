Mona Steele Paulson
Sept. 6, 1920 - May 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mona S. Paulson returned to God's loving arms on May 23, 2020 under Hospice care at Sanctuary of St Paul's in South Bend, IN. She was born in Buchanan, Michigan to Harold and Alice (Johnson) Steele who preceded her in death as did her husband, John Arthur Paulson and her three sisters, Verna Mae Wendt, Marilyn Funderburk, and Patricia Linton. Mona married her grade school sweetheart, John Arthur Paulson on December 16, 1945, a beautiful union of 73 years until John's passing in November, 2018.
Although she has passed away from our sight, she has not passed away from God and has certainly left her imprint on her 3 sons, John H. Paulson and his wife Susan of Columbus, OH, Mark S. Paulson and his wife Chela of San Diego, CA, and Matthew D. Paulson and his wife Susan of Algonquin, IL. Also surviving are her grandchildren, John B. Paulson, Emily Davis, Paloma Bravence, and Matthew A. Paulson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mona was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Lucia and Anthony Bravence, Isabella and John Paulson, and Braylon Davis.
Mona graduated from Indiana University-Bloomington and had a lifetime focus on her family, the Christian Science Church, and her 32-year teaching career at South Bend Central High School with impressive accomplishments confirming her passion for education.
The celebration of Mona's life will be held in private with immediate family and close friends at a time to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the First Church of Christ Scientist, 1801 S. Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN 46637 or to the Chapel at St. Paul's Retirement Community, 3602 S. Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. To send private condolences to the family, log on to www.McGannHay.com.
Sept. 6, 1920 - May 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mona S. Paulson returned to God's loving arms on May 23, 2020 under Hospice care at Sanctuary of St Paul's in South Bend, IN. She was born in Buchanan, Michigan to Harold and Alice (Johnson) Steele who preceded her in death as did her husband, John Arthur Paulson and her three sisters, Verna Mae Wendt, Marilyn Funderburk, and Patricia Linton. Mona married her grade school sweetheart, John Arthur Paulson on December 16, 1945, a beautiful union of 73 years until John's passing in November, 2018.
Although she has passed away from our sight, she has not passed away from God and has certainly left her imprint on her 3 sons, John H. Paulson and his wife Susan of Columbus, OH, Mark S. Paulson and his wife Chela of San Diego, CA, and Matthew D. Paulson and his wife Susan of Algonquin, IL. Also surviving are her grandchildren, John B. Paulson, Emily Davis, Paloma Bravence, and Matthew A. Paulson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mona was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Lucia and Anthony Bravence, Isabella and John Paulson, and Braylon Davis.
Mona graduated from Indiana University-Bloomington and had a lifetime focus on her family, the Christian Science Church, and her 32-year teaching career at South Bend Central High School with impressive accomplishments confirming her passion for education.
The celebration of Mona's life will be held in private with immediate family and close friends at a time to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the First Church of Christ Scientist, 1801 S. Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN 46637 or to the Chapel at St. Paul's Retirement Community, 3602 S. Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. To send private condolences to the family, log on to www.McGannHay.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.