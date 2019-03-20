Monica S. Kucharski



March 2, 1930 - March 17, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Monica S. Kucharski, 89, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully, in the same home that she was born in, at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019. Monica was born on March 2, 1930 in South Bend, Indiana to Casimir and Irene (Przbysz) Was, and was a lifelong resident. She retired from E.H. Tepe. Monica was also employed with the South Bend Water Works. On July 4, 1951, in St. Casimir Church, she married John C. Kucharski, Jr., the love of her life. John and Monica enjoyed 61 years of wedded bliss until his death on July 22, 2012. Monica was also preceded in death by her son, John Kucharski; and her sister, Lucille, Quirk. Monica is survived by her daughter, Victoria M. (Kevin Egelsky) Kucharski of South Bend, Indiana; her constant canine companion, “Joycee”; and by several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 in St. Casimir Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, where a Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Monica was a member of St. Casimir Parish. She saw beauty in everything, especially babies' smiles, children laughing, a good meal, sunrises and sunsets. Monica loved butterflies. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Casimir Church, The Hospice Foundation, or Heartland Small Animal Rescue. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.



Butterflies are souls released in glory, happy & free, doing all that they can do, & being all that they can be, flying into the glistening sun as a sign of rebirth, a butterfly is an "Earth Angel" that beautifies the earth. Like a caterpillar that emerges from it's cocoon as a beautiful butterfly, it's your turn to spread your graceful wings & fly. I love you & I will miss you, Mom.