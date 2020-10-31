1/1
Monique Beth Schauff
1967 - 2020
Monique Beth Schauff

June 27, 1967 - Oct. 27, 2020

NEW CARLISLE, IN -

Monique Beth Schauff, 53, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1967, to the late Robert and Betty (Rentsch) Schauff. On June 26, 2020, she married Ronald Lee Swank, Jr., who survives. Monique is also survived by two sons, Max Benjamin Swank of Hartford, Michigan and Seth Connor Swank of New Carlisle, Indiana; and one stepson, Ronald Lee Swank III of Mattawan, Michigan. Monique enjoyed scuba diving with her husband. They attended many rock concerts over the years. A visitation for Monique will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 201 S. Filbert St., New Carlisle, IN from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. EST. Online condolences can be left at www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes Inc
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes Inc
201 S Filbert St
New Carlisle, IN 46552
(574) 654-3221
