Monte Beaudway
Aug. 5, 1952 - Nov. 14, 2020
SEABROOK ISLAND, SC - Monte Christopher Beaudway, 68, of Seabrook Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020. His Celebration of Life service can be viewed online at 3:00 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
Monte led a full and charmed life. He spent his childhood summers on Diamond Lake in Michigan riding in boats and chasing girls.
He graduated from John Adams High School in South Bend, Indiana in 1970. Following high school, he went to work at his father's hardware store. After a short stint at the hardware store, he graduated to his father's business, Industrial Metal Fab. With his brother Mark, Monte grew the business into a successful steel fabricating operation. In 2019, Monte retired and was so proud that his nephew Kyle would be the third generation of Beaudways to manage Industrial Metal Fab.
Monte loved golf. He was a longtime member of South Bend Country Club where he formed lifetime friendships. Monte relished nothing more than an early morning golf game, a good cigar, and sharing his colorful language with other members after an errant shot.
Monte and Nancy reveled in their 15 years on Seabrook Island, SC, where he could indulge his trademarks of golf and forming lasting friendships. Monte was a dog lover, especially his PBGV Augie. Monte, Nancy and Augie took long walks on the beach where he also made wonderful friends, both with other dogs and their owners.
Monte is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy; a brother, Mark (Cindy) of Granger, IN; his nephews, Miles, Kyle, and Matt; and a niece, Ally as well as a brother-in-law, Jim (Jill) Flodin and nephews, Ryan and Drew. Monte was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Beaudway, and his nephew, Jack Beaudway.
Monte is also survived by the daughters he never had but loved, Christine, Amy, Kelly, Caycee, Cidney, Kaley, Jenner, and Hannah.
