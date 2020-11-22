Nancy,

We are so sorry... We want you to know you will be in our thoughts and prayers...



I think all that knew Monte would say he always brought a smile to everything he did and his passion for having fun. I first met Monte at Cammie Mahanks during high school...he has been the same Monte all these years...what you saw or heard was what you got! How lucky so many of us had a chance to know him. A heart of kindness that touched so many.



Fred had the SBC "golf", fun memories with Monte with Stymie, Goose and Duck....Monte was always the one that kept the party going.



Cherish the memories and may they bring you comfort during the days ahead.

Thoughts and prayers dear!

Victoria &Fred Maione

