Monte Gillespie
1949 - 2020
Monte Gillespie

Aug. 20, 1949 - Aug. 7, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Monte C. Gillespie passed away at his residence on August 7, 2020. He was born to Joseph and Bernice (Gillespey) Gillespie in Decatur, IL on August 20, 1949. He graduated from MacArthur High School in 1966 and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Industrial Design from the University of Illinois in 1970. After serving in the U.S. Army in Thailand he moved to South Bend, where he worked at South Bend Toy Company, Classic Car Centre (Warsaw), and retired from AM General Corporation.

A man of deep faith, Monte was part of The Navigators while at U of I, and was an active member of Covenant Community Church where he served in a number of roles, including 40 years as choir director.

Monte served on the boards of the Vesper Chorale, Indiana Lincoln Highway Association, and sang in the Michiana Male Chorus. After his retirement he volunteered in the Archives at the Studebaker National Museum.

Monte had an encyclopedic knowledge of cars and enjoyed restoring his. He was a member of the Chrysler 300 Club Int'l, and the Studebaker Drivers Club among others. He will be remembered for his knack for writing and his quick wit.

Monte was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Beverly, a brother, Wm. Spencer Gillespie (Barbara), and nephews, Matt Gillespie and Nathan Gillespie.

Interment has taken place at North Fork Cemetery in Decatur, IL. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 11:00 a.m. at Covenant Community Church, 3025 E. Edison Road, South Bend, IN 46615, with visitation from 9:00 - 10:45 prior to the service. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. The Zoom option code is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3175758161

Memorials may be made to the Church or to the Studebaker National Museum, 201 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Covenant Community Church
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Covenant Community Church
