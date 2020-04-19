Home

Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
Monte Lynn Reed

Monte Lynn Reed Obituary
Monte Lynn Reed

July 13, 1960 - April 10, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Monte Lynn Reed, 59, of Buchanan, MI passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Hallmark Living in Benton Harbor, MI.

He was born July 13, 1960 in Niles, MI to Phyllis Mae and Arthur Eugene Reed.

He is survived by his parents, Phyllis and Arthur; sister, Tracy Reed; and brothers, Arthur Scott Reed and Robin Reed.

Cremation has taken place. Burial will take place at a later date in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
