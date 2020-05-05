Monte Reed
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Monte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monte Reed

July 13, 1960 - April 10, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Monte Lynn Reed, 59, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, following a lengthy illness complicated by the COVID19 virus.



Monte was born on July 13, 1960, to the late Arthur Eugene Reed and Phyllis Mae (Becker) Reed. He graduated in 1978 from Niles Senior High School.



As a boy, Monte played baseball with the Niles F.O.P. league. Later, he competed in the sport of in motocross. He also enjoyed attending many rock concerts with friends and following NASCAR events on television.



Following the death of his paternal grandmother, he moved to Buchanan into the family homestead, which his grandfather had built using materials from the old Galien High School after it was demolished. He doted on his dog, Krystal, and was known as a dependable and helpful neighbor.



Monte spent several years employed in sales and delivery for Camden Magnavox in Niles. Most recently, he worked in partnership with his friend, the late Dick Knauff, as an accomplished handyman, assisting homeowners and business owners with innumerable projects.



Having learned to appreciate the outdoors from his father, Monte was most at home in the woods, either searching for morel mushrooms or hunting deer with both rifle and bow/arrow. He accompanied his father on several moose-hunting trips to Canada, where he demonstrated his proficiency at fishing, as well. He transitioned from a motocross competitor to a recreational motorcyclist, riding a Harley Davidson in the family tradition.



Monte was a past member of the Sons of the Legion at American Legion Post 51 in Buchanan.



Monte is survived by his mother, Phyllis Mae (Becker) Reed, brothers Arthur Scott Reed (Cathie) and Robin Eugene Reed, sister, Tracy Louise Reed, four nephews, and one niece. His father, Arthur Eugene Reed, passed away three weeks after Monte's death.



Cremation was handled by Hoven Funeral Home in Buchanan. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 51 in Buchanan.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved