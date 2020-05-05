Monte Reed



July 13, 1960 - April 10, 2020



BUCHANAN, MI - Monte Lynn Reed, 59, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, following a lengthy illness complicated by the COVID19 virus.







Monte was born on July 13, 1960, to the late Arthur Eugene Reed and Phyllis Mae (Becker) Reed. He graduated in 1978 from Niles Senior High School.







As a boy, Monte played baseball with the Niles F.O.P. league. Later, he competed in the sport of in motocross. He also enjoyed attending many rock concerts with friends and following NASCAR events on television.







Following the death of his paternal grandmother, he moved to Buchanan into the family homestead, which his grandfather had built using materials from the old Galien High School after it was demolished. He doted on his dog, Krystal, and was known as a dependable and helpful neighbor.







Monte spent several years employed in sales and delivery for Camden Magnavox in Niles. Most recently, he worked in partnership with his friend, the late Dick Knauff, as an accomplished handyman, assisting homeowners and business owners with innumerable projects.







Having learned to appreciate the outdoors from his father, Monte was most at home in the woods, either searching for morel mushrooms or hunting deer with both rifle and bow/arrow. He accompanied his father on several moose-hunting trips to Canada, where he demonstrated his proficiency at fishing, as well. He transitioned from a motocross competitor to a recreational motorcyclist, riding a Harley Davidson in the family tradition.







Monte was a past member of the Sons of the Legion at American Legion Post 51 in Buchanan.







Monte is survived by his mother, Phyllis Mae (Becker) Reed, brothers Arthur Scott Reed (Cathie) and Robin Eugene Reed, sister, Tracy Louise Reed, four nephews, and one niece. His father, Arthur Eugene Reed, passed away three weeks after Monte's death.







Cremation was handled by Hoven Funeral Home in Buchanan. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 51 in Buchanan.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store