1/1
Morganna J. Schwing
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morganna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morganna J. Schwing

Dec. 1, 1946 - Nov. 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Morganna J. Schwing, 73, residing in South Bend, IN passed away unexpectedly at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.

She was born December 1, 1946 in Oakland City, IN, a daughter of the late Donald E. & Marjorie (Loveless) Snyder, and has lived in the South Bend area since 1969.

On September 4, 1965 in Terre Haute, IN, Morganna was united in marriage to Donald Lee Schwing who survives. Along with Don, the love of her life, she is survived by her daughter, Karen A. & Bill Palmateer of Atlanta, GA; her son, Mark A. & Amber Schwing of South Bend; and five grandchildren who were the light of her life, Adam J. Palmateer, Luke W. Palmateer, Brandon D. Schwing, Bryce C. Schwing, and Brooke J. Schwing. She is also survived by her brother, D. Wesley Snyder of Jasper, AL. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Carol Joanne Schwing.

Mrs. Schwing retired in 2007 from Penn-Harris-Madison School Corp., as a Social Studies Teacher at Grissom Middle School. She was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Free Church and involved in many ministries of the church, and was a member of the Tuesday morning Bible Study Fellowship. Morganna attended Indiana State University, received her BA from Bethel College, and an MA in Elementary Education from Indiana University of South Bend. She was a member of National Education Association, and Indiana State Teachers Association. Morganna loved to travel and play games, especially euchre. She never missed attending and supporting her grandchildren's sporting and academic events. She was always looking for ways she could help someone else, or was asking how she could pray for you.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 61770 Miami Road, South Bend, and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday as well. Services celebrating Morganna's life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at Trinity Evangelical Free Church with Pastors Joshua Brooks and Dick Matteson officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.

Those wishing to express their sympathy on behalf of Mrs. Schwing may send contributions to Trinity Evangelical Free Church or to Bethel University, 1001 Bethel Circle, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences to the family can be sent at www.palmerfuenralhomes.com.

Arrangements for the Schwing family are under the care and directions of Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Free Church
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Free Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Free Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Service
11:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Free Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved