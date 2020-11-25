Morganna J. Schwing
Dec. 1, 1946 - Nov. 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Morganna J. Schwing, 73, residing in South Bend, IN passed away unexpectedly at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
She was born December 1, 1946 in Oakland City, IN, a daughter of the late Donald E. & Marjorie (Loveless) Snyder, and has lived in the South Bend area since 1969.
On September 4, 1965 in Terre Haute, IN, Morganna was united in marriage to Donald Lee Schwing who survives. Along with Don, the love of her life, she is survived by her daughter, Karen A. & Bill Palmateer of Atlanta, GA; her son, Mark A. & Amber Schwing of South Bend; and five grandchildren who were the light of her life, Adam J. Palmateer, Luke W. Palmateer, Brandon D. Schwing, Bryce C. Schwing, and Brooke J. Schwing. She is also survived by her brother, D. Wesley Snyder of Jasper, AL. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Carol Joanne Schwing.
Mrs. Schwing retired in 2007 from Penn-Harris-Madison School Corp., as a Social Studies Teacher at Grissom Middle School. She was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Free Church and involved in many ministries of the church, and was a member of the Tuesday morning Bible Study Fellowship. Morganna attended Indiana State University, received her BA from Bethel College, and an MA in Elementary Education from Indiana University of South Bend. She was a member of National Education Association, and Indiana State Teachers Association. Morganna loved to travel and play games, especially euchre. She never missed attending and supporting her grandchildren's sporting and academic events. She was always looking for ways she could help someone else, or was asking how she could pray for you.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 61770 Miami Road, South Bend, and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday as well. Services celebrating Morganna's life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at Trinity Evangelical Free Church with Pastors Joshua Brooks and Dick Matteson officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
Those wishing to express their sympathy on behalf of Mrs. Schwing may send contributions to Trinity Evangelical Free Church or to Bethel University, 1001 Bethel Circle, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences to the family can be sent at www.palmerfuenralhomes.com
Arrangements for the Schwing family are under the care and directions of Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel.