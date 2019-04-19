Resources More Obituaries for Morton Ziker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Morton H. Ziker

June 25, 1926 - April 17, 2019



NOTRE DAME, IN - Morton Ziker passed away on Wednesday, April 17 surrounded by his family.



He was born on June 25, 1926 in South Bend, Indiana to his parents, Joe and Molly Ziker. Mort is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Judith; his sister, Gloria (Ben) Golden of Tucson, AZ; and brother, Bob (Susan) Ziker of Charlotte, NC. Mort is also survived by his three children: Peggy (Jerry) Cairo of Deerfield, IL, Lynne (Dave) Fischgrund of South Bend, IN, and David (Cheryl) Ziker of Granger, IN.



Additionally, Mort is survived by nine grandchildren: Barbara (Alan) Kahn, Marc (Julie) Cairo, Lynne (John) Hayes, Stuart (Deborah) Cairo, Rick (Emily) Cairo, Anne (Chris Taylor) Fischgrund, Beth (Michael) Ainbinder, Hannah (Joseph) Croffie, and Sarah Ziker; as well as 16 great-grandchildren, two adoring nieces, and three nephews.



Mort was a life long resident of South Bend and graduated from John Adams High School in 1944. His graduating class was the first to attend Adams all four years. After graduating from high school Mort enlisted in the Navy to serve his country in WWII. After the war Mort briefly attended the University of Illinois, but decided to return to South Bend to help his parents run their family business, Ziker Cleaners. His father, Joe, started the business in 1917 when he immigrated to South Bend from Russia. Ziker Cleaners remains a strong local business today and is now in its third generation of family-run ownership.



Mort and Judy were very active in the dry cleaning industry and its associations, traveling the country and the world to share ideas and his passion for the industry.



Mort was also very involved in the local community. He was a lifelong member of Temple Beth El where he served on various committees, as a board member and as its President in 1987. It was and is a special place deep in the hearts and souls of the family. Mort was also a supporter and advocate for the St. Joe Valley Jewish Federation. Mort was also an avid Notre Dame sports fan. Football and basketball games were major events in the Ziker household. Mort has been very excited and impressed with the recent reinvention of South Bend and continued to be an advocate for this economic region.



Mort and Judy enjoyed spending time in South Bend and summers at their home on Lake Michigan in Bridgman, Michigan where numerous family events were held. They also enjoyed wintering in Highland Beach, FL for many years.



The family would like to express their thanks to the Senior One Care staff for such caring companion care and especially Hien Vo for going above and beyond.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mort's honor to Temple Beth-El, the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley, or the Center for Hospice Care.



The Funeral will be held on Friday, April 19 at 11:00am at Temple Beth El, 305 W. Madison St., South Bend. Burial will follow at the Hebrew Orthodox Cemetery in Mishawaka.