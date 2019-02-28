Muriel Hurwich



Jan. 26, 1924 - Feb. 26, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Muriel Hurwich, 95, of South Bend, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.



She was born on January 26, 1924 to Julius and Henrietta Wien, in Chicago, Illinois. On March 4, 1955 she married Jack Hurwich, who preceded her in death, in 1993.



Muriel is survived by her three children, Daryl (Robert) Nelkin, Maurice (Candace) Hurwich, and Thomas (Margaret) Hurwich; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Nuria) Nelkin, Micah (Ashley) Nelkin, M.S. Nelkin, Maxx (Matt) Nelkin Sidwell, Jordan Hurwich, Dylan Hurwich, and Kimberly Cozzolino; and four great-grandchildren, Daniel, Alex, Eliza and Lydia Nelkin.



Muriel grew up on the north side of Chicago. She attended the University of Illinois and graduated from National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois.



pon marrying Jack in 1955, she moved to South Bend, Indiana. She was a dedicated member of Temple Beth El for over sixty years, teaching Sunday school, and participating in the Temple's Sisterhood until her death.



She was always an active member of her community, serving on the board of The Family and Children's Center for over twenty years, and working with the Auxiliary at Memorial Hospital. Muriel spent the last 35 winters in Naples, Florida, where she enjoyed many friends, and continued volunteer activities.



The Funeral Service will be held at Temple Beth El, 305 W. Madison, South Bend, Indiana on Friday, March 1, at 1:00 in the afternoon, Rabbi Karen Companez officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Hospital of South Bend, or Temple Beth El. To send condolences to the family log on to: www.McGannHay.com.