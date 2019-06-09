Muriel S. Rubin Katz



Oct. 1, 1922 - June 5, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Muriel S. Rubin Katz, 96, passed away peacefully June 5, 2019.



Born October 1, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Pauline (Oppenheim) Cohen. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Art Rubin in 1980; second husband, Abe Katz in 2004; third husband, Aaron Katz and his son, Steve Katz, both in 2012.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Howie (Carol) Rubin of South Bend and Dale (Jeannette) Rubin of FL; Abe's children, Michelle (Jim) Rohan of WI and Marcia Slotnick of OH; Aaron's children, Larry Katz of CA, Debbie (Paul) Sandock of Carmel, IN, Martin (Kelly) Katz of CA, and Stuart (Heather) Katz of CA; and daughter-in-law, Laurie (the late Steve) Katz of MI. She is also survived by grandchildren, Leah, Alan, Rachel, and Rebecca; and many other loving grand and great-grandchildren.



Muriel was a hardworking woman and devoted wife and mother. She, along with her husband Art, owned and operated Rubin's Auto Parts for over 26 years. She graduated from Central High School in 1940 and attended Indiana University Bloomington. She was a longtime member of Sinai Synagogue, where she was a member of the Sinai Sisterhood. She was also a member of Hadassah and Jewish Women International.



Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 11 at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel at the Hebrew Orthodox Cemetery, with Rabbi Michael Friedland officiating. Burial will immediately follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Muriel's name to Sinai Synagogue or to Pet Refuge.



