Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
River Park United Methodist Church
920 S. 23rd St.
South Bend, IN
Murray Alan Rearick III


1945 - 2019
Murray Alan Rearick III Obituary
Murray Alan Rearick III

March 15, 1945 - Sept. 26, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Murray Alan Rearick III (Chip) passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Boston, MA at the age of 74. Born on March 15, 1945 to Murray and Virginia Kindig Rearick Jr., Chip grew up with his two siblings, Becky Ditto (Tom) and Brian Rearick (Joann) in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana where he attended John Adams High School (class of 1963). Chip graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor's and MBA. He proudly served in the Navy, and met his wife, Nancy Jane Rearick while stationed in Norfolk, VA. Chip was preceded in death by his wife Jane with whom he lived in Mint Hill, NC for 20 years; they would have celebrated their 48th anniversary in December 2019. Chip is survived by his mother, brother, sister, son John P. Rearick (Taryn), stepson Allen Cahoon Jr. (Sandra), stepdaughter Suzanne Zultanski, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Chip was a big fan of sports and U.S. history, and always had the best lawn on the block. He enjoyed listening to big band music and singing barbershop. A Memorial Service will be held at River Park United Methodist Church, 920 S. 23rd St., South Bend, IN 46615 at 1pm on November 23, 2019.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019
