Myla J. Snider
July 21, 1925 - July 22, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Myla J. Snider, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Hamilton Grove in New Carlisle, IN. She will be remembered for the love and laughter she shared with her family, and as a faithful servant of the Lord.
Myla was born July 21, 1925 in Fort Wayne, IN to the late James and Hannah (McBain) Landis. Having seen the challenges presented by the Great Depression, she was motivated to excel in her education at South Side High School and beyond. To save money for college, Myla worked for six years at Tokheim Corporation. Her focus and diligence resulted in a promotion to support the president as his secretary, but Myla remained determined to pursue higher education.
While at North Central College in Naperville, IL, Myla met a handsome young man preparing for a life in ministry. Shortly after completing her English degree and education minor, she married Rev. Theodore Snider on June 13, 1953.
Rev. Snider's ministry with the Evangelical United Brethren (later United Methodist) Church kept the young family on the move. During appointments in Minnesota, Illinois, and throughout northern Indiana, they welcomed three children: Theodore Jr., Carol, and Mary.
Myla adored school children, both during her tenure as a third grade teacher in Bremen and later at Walt Disney Elementary School in Mishawaka. Her talent as an educator also served many churches, where she taught Bible studies, Sunday school, and other small groups. A lifelong learner, Myla was passionate about her faith and enjoyed sharing God's message.
Myla was an active member in the Oakwood community at Lake Wawasee in Syracuse, IN, where she and Ted lived during the final years of his pastoral duties. After her husband's passing, Myla remained at Oakwood where she was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church choir and women's group.
Music was a constant through the many seasons of Myla's life, from a love of singing to listening to her son's organ performances. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren at Lake Wawasee. Visits to Grandma's house included homemade playdoh, molasses cookies, and trips for a slushy or ice cream cone.
Myla was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Theodore Snider and son, Theodore Snider, Jr.; sisters, Bernice Thompson of New Carlisle and Marjory Kitt of Plymouth; and two infant brothers, Daryle and Gene Landis. She is survived by two daughters, Carol (Cliff) Swope of Granger and Mary (Peter) Trimboli of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Joshua (Sierra) Hummer of Loxahatchee, FL, Katie (Kyle) Chamberlin of Mishawaka, Stephen (Krista Burnette) Trimboli of Houston, TX, and Kevin Trimboli of Mishawaka; and great-granddaughter, Grace Hummer.
Myla's life will be celebrated at a private family service. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Myla's name can be made to Hamilton Grove, 31869 Chicago Trail, New Carlisle, IN 46552. The family wishes to thank the team at Hamilton Grove for the wonderful care they provided Myla over the last twelve years.
