Myra Ellen Canfield
July 19, 1925 - May 20, 2020
NILES, MI - Myra Ellen (Orr) Canfield passed away on May 20, 2020 at West Woods of Niles after battling Dementia/stroke. We sincerely thank the wonderful staff at West Woods for the care, kindness and respect they showed our Mother.
Myra was born on July 19, 1925 at home in Kanona, KS to Dean & Myrtle Orr, was married to our Dad, Dee Forrest Canfield for 43 years before his passing (1988), and then married Dad's brother, Neill Canfield for 4 years before his passing (1992). Myra was a loving wife & Mom to us plus a homemaker (loved her canned peaches). Myra also enjoyed gardening, especially her flowers, sewing, cooking, and many activities with the family. At age 40, she became a grandmother for the first time which she truly enjoyed. Over the years, she spent time with her 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and while at the nursing home, she was introduced to 2 of her 3 great-great-grandsons.
Mary was a long time member of Trinity Methodist Church, active in office duties, Sunday School, & was a VBS teacher. Myra was also a Cub Scout Den Mother, PTA member & helped during the local elections and many other community projects.
Myra is survived by her daughters, Myra Jean Smith of South Bend, IN and Sylvia (Jerry) Wagaman of Springfield, MO; her sister, Jennie Canfield (age 100) of Iowa; and sister-in-law, Sarah Orr of Kansas. She is survived by 6 grandchildren and their families including granddaughter Lesley Buckland (Gerard) Bettinger & grandsons Gary Buckland, Aaron (Lana) Canfield, Blake Canfield, Curtis Canfield & Eli Canfield, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Dee Forrest Canfield & Neill Canfield; her son, Forrest D. Canfield; great-great-grandson, Journey Buckland-Pruitt; her parents, Dean & Myrtle Orr; sister, Effie (Orr) Gish; and brothers, Roger Orr & Gary Orr, Sr.
Myra was fondly loved by many family & friends throughout her 94 years of a great fulfilling life. We will miss her smile & laughter always. Rest in peace Mom.
A Funeral Service for Myra Canfield will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street, Niles. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan. Due to current COVID limitations, the funeral service will be able to be viewed on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices/
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
July 19, 1925 - May 20, 2020
NILES, MI - Myra Ellen (Orr) Canfield passed away on May 20, 2020 at West Woods of Niles after battling Dementia/stroke. We sincerely thank the wonderful staff at West Woods for the care, kindness and respect they showed our Mother.
Myra was born on July 19, 1925 at home in Kanona, KS to Dean & Myrtle Orr, was married to our Dad, Dee Forrest Canfield for 43 years before his passing (1988), and then married Dad's brother, Neill Canfield for 4 years before his passing (1992). Myra was a loving wife & Mom to us plus a homemaker (loved her canned peaches). Myra also enjoyed gardening, especially her flowers, sewing, cooking, and many activities with the family. At age 40, she became a grandmother for the first time which she truly enjoyed. Over the years, she spent time with her 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and while at the nursing home, she was introduced to 2 of her 3 great-great-grandsons.
Mary was a long time member of Trinity Methodist Church, active in office duties, Sunday School, & was a VBS teacher. Myra was also a Cub Scout Den Mother, PTA member & helped during the local elections and many other community projects.
Myra is survived by her daughters, Myra Jean Smith of South Bend, IN and Sylvia (Jerry) Wagaman of Springfield, MO; her sister, Jennie Canfield (age 100) of Iowa; and sister-in-law, Sarah Orr of Kansas. She is survived by 6 grandchildren and their families including granddaughter Lesley Buckland (Gerard) Bettinger & grandsons Gary Buckland, Aaron (Lana) Canfield, Blake Canfield, Curtis Canfield & Eli Canfield, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Dee Forrest Canfield & Neill Canfield; her son, Forrest D. Canfield; great-great-grandson, Journey Buckland-Pruitt; her parents, Dean & Myrtle Orr; sister, Effie (Orr) Gish; and brothers, Roger Orr & Gary Orr, Sr.
Myra was fondly loved by many family & friends throughout her 94 years of a great fulfilling life. We will miss her smile & laughter always. Rest in peace Mom.
A Funeral Service for Myra Canfield will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street, Niles. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan. Due to current COVID limitations, the funeral service will be able to be viewed on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices/
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.