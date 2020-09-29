Myrene J. Platts
Dec. 25, 1922 - Sept. 26, 2020
AVON, IN - Myrene J. Platts, 97, passed away September 26, 2020. She was a former Secretary for Bendix Corp. (now Honeywell) in South Bend. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, music, golf, bridge, and Bible Study. Most importantly she was a loving homemaker for her family. Myrene is also a member of the White Lick Presbyterian Church in Avon, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Platts, and her sister, Cherie Grounds. She is survived by her children, David (Pam) Platts and Shelly Platts; sister, Pat Santa; six grandchildren, Daniel (Jessica) Schultz, Stefanie (Josh) Gray, Brian (Angela) Grubbs, Greg (Kemmy) Platts, Karen (Tony) Utley, and Lauren Platts; 12 great-grandchildren, Alishakay Smith, Layla Rae Schultz, Logan, Jalyn Wright, Gavin Gray, Maya Gray, Landon Grubbs, Hailey Grubbs, Dominic Grubbs, Jak Monroe, Alys Monroe, and Tommy Platts, and one great-great-grandchild, Emmarie Lane. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in South Bend, IN. Online condolences can be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
.