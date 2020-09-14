Myrle E. Rowley
April 24, 1935 - Sept. 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Myrle E. Rowley, 85, passed away on Friday evening, September 11, 2020 at his residence in South Bend, IN. He was born on April 24, 1935 in Knoxville, Iowa, to Irvin E. and Alice A. (VanCleave) Rowley, both of whom preceded him in death.
On May 13, 1976 in Knoxville, Myrle married the former Betty Core, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 44 years, Myrle is survived by his daughters, Karen (Richard) Goff, Chris Marshall, and Teresa (Lane) Williams, all of Knoxville, and Tana Rowley of Onida, SD; son-in-law, Brian Hennefeld; stepdaughters, Trisa Lilley and Lisa Campbell, both of Granger; stepsons, DeJ (Debra) DeJong of Pella, IA, Vaun DeJong of West Des Moines, IA, and Chaun (Heidi) DeJong of Marion, IA; 22 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Dennison of Knoxville; and brothers, Larry (Roseann) Rowley and Gary (Suzanne) Rowley, both of Knoxville. In addition to his parents, Myrle was preceded in death by his daughters, Cheryl Hennefeld and Kathy Rowley; sister, Darlene Scott; brother, Dean Rowley; and infant granddaughter.
Myrle attended Knoxville schools as a child and loved playing football and basketball. After graduating, he went to Drake University and played football, but after one semester, he was drafted into the United States Army where he served his country honorably. Then Myrle farmed with his family in both Iowa and North Dakota for many years. His daughters loved helping him on the farm with chores and 4-H, playing a quick game of basketball, and sharing a great love of horses. In South Bend, Myrle was employed as a parts specialist at Wyatt Farm Equipment, from which he retired in 2000. He was a faithful member of Michiana Covenant Presbyterian Church in Granger. Myrle was a special dad and grandpa; he had a great ability to connect with each one and loved each dearly.
Funeral services for Myrle will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Michiana Covenant Presbyterian Church, 14567 Cleveland Road, Granger, IN. Rev. Dr. Peter Wallace will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00-11:00am on Tuesday at the church prior to the service. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Additional services will be held in Iowa at 2:00pm CDT on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 313 E. Montgomery Street, Knoxville, IA. Graveside services and burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00-2:00pm CDT on Wednesday at the church prior to the service.
Contributions in memory of Myrle may be donated to Michiana Covenant Presbyterian Church, 14567 Cleveland Road, Granger, IN 46530; or American Cancer Society
of North Central Indiana, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.