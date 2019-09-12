|
Myron Roll
July 7, 1928 - Sept. 10, 2019
GOSHEN, IN - Myron James Roll, 91, son of Howard and Veva Deane Roll passed away at Goshen Hospital, Tuesday, Sept. 10, surrounded by his family.
He was a proud, lifetime resident of Goshen. In 1946 he graduated from Goshen High School. He worked for a time for Leiter Sheet Metal. In April 1950 he joined the Army and through April 1952 served in Korea with an intelligence and reconnaissance platoon with the 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. After his discharge he returned to Goshen. He entered Goshen College where he met his future wife, also a student. They married in 1954.
In 1956 he graduated from Goshen College and went on to earn a master's degree from Notre Dame. He taught in Millersburg, Goshen, and finally in South Bend schools for 30 years. After retiring he worked on the Indiana Toll Road for 10 years. He was a 50-year member and past Grand Master of Goshen Lodge #12 F. & A. M. and a member of the Scottish Rite.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Thelma Ackerson Roll; their five children: Jennifer (Kevin) Leinbach of Goshen, their children, Rentz Leinbach of Seattle Washington, Cade Leinbach of Denton, Texas and Sayre Leinbach of Goshen; Jed Roll of New Paris; son, Ronald (Naomi) Roll of Goshen and their children, Autumn Baird (Jose Carpio) and great-grandson, Roman of Elkhart, and Phares and Jordan Roll, at home; daughter, Melinda (Craig) Rees of White Pigeon, Michigan; and granddaughter, Emily Abbs (Nolan) Herendeen of Horton, Michigan and grandchildren, Lindsey (Mitch Allore) Rees, Jayna and Maddux of Mankato, Minnesota, Kerri Rees (Josh) Mehrling of Hudson, and Breanna Rees of Dowagiac, Michigan; and daughter, Erin (Reyna) Miranda Patino of Middlebury. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Norma Cuthbert and companion, Fred Buttell, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and stepfather, Fred Mosely, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary (John) Nowelsky of New Jersey and Martha (Bob Kile) Hunter of St. Petersburg, Florida; and a granddaughter, Georgia Leinbach, Goshen.
No services are planned. Memorial donations may be given to American Red Cross.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019