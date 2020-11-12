1/1
Myrtis Herndon
1925 - 2020
Myrtis Herndon

Dec. 4, 1925 - Nov. 7, 2020

LAKEVILLE, IN - Myrtis Herndon, 94, a long-time resident of South Bend, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 7. She was born on December 4, 1925 in Nettleton, Mississippi, to Oscar and Floy (Webb) Baulch. She married Jessie Edward (“J.E.”) Herndon, October 30, 1946.

Myrtis, affectionately called Granny, was a simple person. Born in a small town down deep in the South of Mississippi, she spent her formative years picking cotton and making cornbread. Because her labor was needed at home, she was not able to start school until the age of 12. At best, she achieved a sixth-grade education. Married with a family of four, J.E. and Myrtis moved to South Bend in the early 50s in search of work, and the family grew to six. In South Bend, Granny held factory labor jobs at South Bend Toy and Ball-Band, retiring after many years of service from Uniroyal.

While she led a simple life, and the education of her children and grandchildren far exceeded her own, there is not any false impression that we were better people than she. The way she loved, laughed, and lived life were the building blocks of her character, one that exemplifies the true meaning of giving. She had a deep faith in God; there are many times that her faithful prayers kept her children and grandchildren safe and brought them back home, a tribute to that faith.

Her favorite song to sing to her grandchildren was an old favorite... I love you a bushel and a peck, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. Don't ask why, but she added her own twist to the end... “If I could, I'd put you in my mouth and spit you in the river.” Oddly enough, that was the part we always wanted to hear.

Myrtis is the last of her generation, a true testament to living right. She is simply survived by her daughter, Brenda (Bruce) Eaton of South Bend, Indiana, her son, Danny (Brenda) Herndon of Walkerton, Indiana; her grandchildren, Tammy Finch, Teresa (Jim) Tillman, Tara (Danny) Green, Jennifer (Nathan)Johnston, Lisa (Chris) Minix, Kelly Herndon, Cassie Herndon, Jesse Herndon, Jake Herndon, Sara (Simon) Hernandez, Chris Herndon, Melissa (Tawane) Criglear, and Glover Herndon, 31 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren -- a legacy to be cherished.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Roy Lee, Herman and Bill Baulch; three sisters, Adeen Oliver, Viola Rea, and Alice Baldwin; her husband, J.E. Herndon (1997); her sons, Jimmy Herndon and Ricky Herndon; grandsons, Timothy Eaton and David Finch; and three great-great-grandchildren, Aryanna, Marius, and Averie.

Funeral Services for Myrtis will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00PM at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Indiana 46561. Pastor Clint Walker will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00AM until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Myrtis may be donated to the Ironwood United Pentecostal Church, 4609 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend, Indiana 46614.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
