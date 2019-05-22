Myrtle Delores English



April 8, 1942 - May 17, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Myrtle Delores English, age 77, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, May 17, 2019 in the comfort of her family's presence.



She was born April 8, 1942 in Niles, Michigan to Ezekiel and Mable Sinclair.



Delores was a hard-working lady who loved her family. Her two boys were all she talked about until the grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along. She also had a special relationship with her daughter-in-law, Doris Sinclair, who was by her side to the very end.



Delores was looking for love and found it in 1979 when she became a member of Christ Temple Church in Cassopolis. She served as an usher, devotion leader, sang in the choir, and never missed a service unless she had to work or help family. She loved her church family along with playing cards. Her favorite game was Ski Bo, but the worst part of it was her laugh when she was winning. Delores' favorite movies were “Shaft” and “The Jerk.” Her favorite singer was Michael Jackson. The family sincerely thanks Elder David Johnson, Pastor of Christ Temple Church, for the care that he and his family gave to Delores.



Delores will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Marshall (Doris) Sinclair of Kalamazoo and Timothy Sinclair of Cassopolis; four grandchildren, Makiah Sinclair, Nakiela Sinclair, Maurice Sinclair, and Jazmynn Sinclair; three great-grandchildren, Leara Sinclair, Tyree Sinclair, and Jayce Shaffer; seven sisters, Darlene (Alonzo) Glover, Beverly Pompey, Marcia (Isiah) Suggs, Donna Goodwin, Donna (Ronnie) White, Mary (William) Rockett, and Sharon (Ronald) Broussard; two brothers, Ricky (Cindy) Sinclair and Robert (Linda) Sinclair, and a host of nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; biological father, Elmer Walden; one sister, Debora Moore; two brothers, Jimmy Walden and Junior Walden, and two brothers in infancy.



Family and friends will gather Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. in Church of Cassopolis, 520 Pearl Street, Cassopolis, with the Reverend David Johnson officiating.



Ms. English will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, Michigan.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary