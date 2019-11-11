Home

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
NaDean A. Jones


1937 - 2019
NaDean A. Jones Obituary
NaDean A. Jones

July 25, 1937 - Nov. 8, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - NaDean A. Jones, 82, of Osceola, passed away on Friday, November 8 in her residence in the presence of her loving family. NaDean was born on July 25, 1937 in Niles, Michigan to Dale and Sarah (Walters) Burdick. NaDean married William L. Kuhns Sr. on October 4, 1955; he preceded her in death in 1961. She then went on to marry Orval Jones on October 20, 1962; he also preceded her in death, on July 19, 1997. She was a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 308.

NaDean is survived by her children, William Kuhns Jr. of Mishawaka, Elizabeth (Kenny) Coleman of Elkhart, and Cindy (Patrick) York of Osceola. She was the proud grandmother of three, Kailey and Kyle Coleman, and Jamie (Jennifer) York, and great-grandmother of 2, Kaelyn and Watson. She is also survived by her siblings, David (Sharon) Burdick of Elkhart, Beth (Don) Batts of Hesperia, California, and sister-in-law, Ida Burdick of South Carolina. Nadean was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, a son, Joseph Jones, and 2 brothers, Lawrence and Dale Burdick.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, November 12, in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, from 2:00 until 4:00 and 6:00 until 8:00pm and one hour prior to the service. A service celebrating NaDean's life will be held in the funeral chapel on Wednesday, November 13 at 11:00am, with Pastor Chuck Wotring officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery of Mishawaka at a later date. NaDean's family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors and staff with the Hospice Foundation for all the care and support through this difficult time. The family request that memorial contributions be made in NaDean's name to either the , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or , 5800 Fairfield Ave. #110, Ft. Wayne, IN 46807.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 11, 2019
