Nadine (Nada) Ilich
Dec. 11, 1946 - Sept. 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Nadine (Polovina) Ilich of Toms River, NJ and formerly of South Bend, IN passed away on September 30 in New Jersey surrounded by her family.
Nadine was born in South Bend on December 11, 1946 to Michael and Yvonne (Dallich) Polovina. She attended Riley High School, class of ‘64, and Indiana University South Bend.
For many years Nadine worked for Frank Sullivan of Sullivan Associates in South Bend, as his administrative assistant, and when he became president of Mutual Benefit Life Insurance in New Jersey, she moved and continued in the same position.
It was in New Jersey that she met her future husband, Boza Ilich. They were married on July 31, 1976 in South Bend and enjoyed 44 years of marriage. She is survived by her loving husband, Boza, and her beloved sons, Michael Ilich (Meghan) of Union, NJ and Peter Ilich (Melissa) of Winfield Park, NJ, a grandson, Aleksandar Ilich and soon-to-be-expected granddaughter. Also surviving are a sister, Georgia Bricker (late, Tom) formerly of Valparaiso, IN, now of South Bend; brother-in-law, Peter Ilich (late, Ruza), niece, Marica, and nephew, Marco, of Florida; cousin Millicent Chapman of Bloomington, IN; cousin, Dayna Wagner of South Bend, and many cousins, Kumovi, and dear friends.
Relishing her roles as wife, mother, and homemaker, she retired from Mutual Benefit Life in 1980 when her son Michael was born. She was devoted to her family, managing her husband's painting business, involving herself in her boys' school and sports activities, and providing a loving and nurturing home.
Nadine was proud of her Serbian Orthodox faith and heritage and served in many capacities including singing in the church choir, and serving as President of Sts. Peter and Paul Serbian Orthodox Church Circle of Serbian Sisters in South Bend. She attended Serbian Camp in Libertyville, IL for many summers and many lifelong friendships were born from these camp days. She often said, “I had the greatest childhood anyone could ever have.”
In 2011, she was diagnosed with acute leukemia, had a successful stem cell transplant, and was blessed with nine more years of life. In the past six months, other health issues arose, but Nadine faced them with courage, strength, and faith. She was a formidable fighter throughout her illness, and her toughness and love will always be an inspiration to those who knew her. She will forever be missed. May her Memory be Eternal.
Services will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Serbian Orthodox Church, 59248 Keria Trail, South Bend, IN, on Monday, October 5. Viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in South Bend. All times are Eastern Standard Time. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com
or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Serbian Orthodox Church, South Bend, IN.