|
|
Nadine M. Morse
Oct. 6, 1946 - Oct. 10, 2019
NILES, MI - Nadine M. (Myers) Morse, 73, passed away at 8:12pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Memorial Hospital.
Nadine was born on October 6, 1946 in Benton Harbor, MI to the late Armand Jesse and Betty Jean (Pletcher) Myers.
Nadine is survived by her son, David (Amy) Hernandez of Gaithersburg, MD; grandchildren, Alexander and Andrew Hernandez; sister, Pamela (Dan) VanLue; niece, Tiffany Lewis; nephew, Robert (Gina) Lewis; and great-nieces and nephews, Brendon Keen, Eiva Vedia, Luciano Lewis, and Rocco Lewis.
Nadine was a Lab Technician at Pawating Hospital in Niles for 30 years before retiring. She loved Disney World and Star Trek. She had a passion for dancing and Motown music. She was known for her quick wit and compassion for others.
Family and friends may visit with the family from 10am to 12Noon on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St., in Niles.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019