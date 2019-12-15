Home

Nancy A. Merrill


1939 - 2019
Nancy A. Merrill Obituary
Nancy A. Merrill

April 12, 1939 - Dec. 11, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Nancy A. Merrill was born on April 12, 1939. She passed away in her sleep in her hometown on December 11, 2019.

Nancy was a lover of all animals, but always shared a special connection with her dogs throughout her life. She was known to feed all the critters in her neighborhood; watching them enjoy their treats brought tremendous joy to Nancy.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.

She is survived by her loyal husband of 60 years, Max Merrill; their only child, Wendy Frushour and their only grandchild, Sara Frushour and her husband, John Harman. Nancy will be greatly missed by many, especially her family, but the memory of her will always live on in our hearts.

To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019
