Nancy Ann Kommers
Aug. 02, 1931 - Sept. 19, 2019
NOTRE DAME, IN - Nancy Ann Kommers, 88, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, in Lake Forest, Illinois. She was born in Brighton, Massachusetts, the daughter of Margaret (Griffin) and Herbert Foster, on August 2, 1931.
Nancy grew up in Somerville, Massachusetts, and attended Emmanuel College in Boston, where she was student body president and graduated in 1953. She and her husband, Professor Donald P. Kommers, from Green Bay, Wisconsin, settled in South Bend, Indiana, where they raised their family and enjoyed over sixty years of marriage.
Nancy was a lifelong learner, lover of literature and travel, avid reader, and devotee of PBS, opera, and classical music. She was an extremely proud Bostonian and Red Sox fan, and, notwithstanding 60 years in Indiana, proudly maintained her Boston accent. She adored a day at the beach, salt water, fried clams, and lobster - all traits she passed on to her children. She had a wonderfully dry sense of humor, a beautiful and sympathetic soul, and a great big heart. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and visiting her favorite haunts in Boston and Rockport, Massachusetts. She made her family feel safe and warm and her friends happy and loved.
Her professional experience included teaching and public relations at the Stanley Clark School and several years as Director of Public Information at St. Mary's College. From 1981 to 1993, she served as Director of Career Services at Notre Dame Law School.
She was a member of the League of Women Voters for many years and served as President of the South Bend chapter for two years; she was on the board of the Indiana State League as well. She served as a member of the St. Joseph County Air Pollution Advisory Board, on the board of Goodwill Industries of South Bend, and on the board of St. Joseph's High School. She was also a member of the Mayor's Committee on the Status of Women.
Nancy was completely devoted to her family and had special, unique relationships with each of her sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, five grandchildren, niece, nephews, and two grand-nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, her brother Alan (Cynthia) Foster, and her daughter Kristin Mary Kommers. She is survived by her children: Cynthia (Mark) Jordan, Seattle, WA; Ted (Karen Hagnell) Kommers, Lake Bluff, IL; and Kristin Elizabeth (Paul) Czarnecki, Georgetown, KY. Her five grandchildren are Anne-Marie, Benjamin, and Sophie Kommers and Nikolas and Jack Jordan. She is also survived by her brother, Paul (Cecily) Foster, Boston, MA. Nancy will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 in Our Lady of Holy Cross Chapel at Holy Cross Village. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Holy Cross Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Women's Care Center, https://supportwomenscarecenter.org/donate/.
Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019