Nancy C. Dowlut
Nov. 22, 1949 - Feb. 26, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Nancy C. Dowlut, 69, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in Cardinal Health and Rehabilitation Center. Nancy was born on November 22, 1949 in South Bend to Robert W. and Bernice Mildred (Sabuda) Edwards. She was a 1968 graduate of Washington High School. Nancy earned her undergraduate degree in math and geology and her graduate degree in library sciences from Indiana University. Nancy is survived by her husband, James S. Dowlut; two sisters, Patricia Edwards of South Bend, Indiana and Cinthia (Steve) Edwards of Lydick, Indiana; and two brothers, Thomas (Glenda) Edwards and Chris Edwards both of South Bend, Indiana. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bernice Edwards. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive. Memorial contributions may be directed to Indiana University.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019