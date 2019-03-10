Nancy C. Soos



April 29, 1944 - March 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Nancy Carol Soos, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Nancy was born April 29, 1944 to the late Elizabeth (Nemeth) Ray and Dean Ray.



Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Ronald Soos.



Also surviving are her daughter, Kristine Gall; grandchildren, Courtney (Jack) Keldsen and Timmy Gall; great-granddaughter, Remington Keldsen; sisters, Norma Proteau and Susan (Roger) Mundy; and brothers, Don Ray and Bob (Carol) Ray.



Nancy worked in the Bursar's Office at Indiana University-South Bend before retiring in 2009. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, her dog Max, and especially her great-granddaughter, who was the light of her life. She also enjoyed spending her free time shopping with her grandchildren and gambling at the casino. Nancy was the most loving, selfless, and sincere person to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She will be dearly missed.



“A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove he only takes the best”.



Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services, South Bend, are assisting with the arrangements. Per Nancy's wishes, there will be no services.



Contributions in memory of Nancy may be sent to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary