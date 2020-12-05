Nancy Cranmer
Sept. 13, 1946 - Dec. 2, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Nancy L. Cranmer, 74, of Mishawaka, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Heritage Point. Nancy was born in Mishawaka on September 13, 1946, the daughter of (the late) William & Thelma (Queer) Taylor. On February 27, 1987, she married Dale F. Cranmer in the First United Methodist Church in Mishawaka; he survives Nancy after 33 years of marriage. Nancy demonstrated a devotion to the care and compassion for others throughout her life, which evolved from her early decision to follow our Lord, Jesus Christ. She began as a Candy-Striper at St. Joseph Hospital (where she assisted the births of many Mishawaka babies) and continued loving, caring & helping others, wherever her life moved her. She was later employed at several area brokerage firms, until she and husband Dale retired in 1991. In retirement they became “Snow-Birds”, their time split between Ft. Myers Beach, FL and Mishawaka. Summers were spent travelling throughout the USA in their RV (excluding Delaware) and included a very special 6-week trip through Alaska. Also avid sailors, they have sailed in the Pacific, Gulf of Mexico and in the Caribbean as well as Lake Michigan. While in Florida, Nancy pursued her dream of Nursing & Healthcare by studying at Edison College (now part of Florida SouthWest State College) where she completed the hours and courses necessary to earn her Associate Degree in Science. Nancy dearly enjoyed her volunteer work at both of her church homes, River Valley Church in Mishawaka and First Assembly of God in Ft. Myers. Her husband Dale lovingly describes her as “the best partner one could ever dream of in this life”. In addition to Dale, Nancy leaves behind her son, Nathan G. Rowe (from a previous marriage) of Austin, TX and Dale's children, Kathleen (James) Yates of Spring TX, Dale G. Cranmer and Lisa Fry, both of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Michele (Joshua) Post of Spring, TX, Joshua (Mindy) Cranmer of Fort Wayne, Jamie Cranmer of Wausau, WI, Jason (Miranda) Cranmer of Watertown, NY, Kaitlyn (Isaac) Hartman of Des Moines, IA, Samuel Fry and Nathaniel Fry, both of Mishawaka, and eight great-grandchildren. Nancy is also survived by her siblings, Charles W. (Cathy) Taylor, Mary Overton, Jesse (Diana) Taylor, David Taylor and William (Linda) Taylor. In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Burgon, Thelma Louise Baker, Darlene Richards, and Sarah Taylor; and brother, Roger Taylor. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka and on Tuesday from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at River Valley Church, 55855 Bittersweet Road, Mishawaka where the service will immediately follow the visitation at 10:00 AM. Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, South Bend. The family's preferred memorial is the Alzheimer's Association
, by mail at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org
. To share a remembrance of Nancy or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.