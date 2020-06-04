Nancy Delilah
Gonderman
June 6, 1937 - May 31, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Nancy Delilah (Hughes) Gonderman, age 82, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away on May 31, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 6, 1937 in Mishawaka and was the daughter of the late Al and Muriel Hughes. She was the oldest of four siblings. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Jors, and is survived by Edward Jors and Becky Burden.
She was a graduate of Mishawaka High School and was married to Robert F. Gonderman in 1956. They had four children, Anna Gonderman of South Bend, IN, Robert (Kelly) Gonderman Jr. of Daytona, FL, Karen (Robert) Henry of South Bend, IN, and Laura (Tim) Martin of Holladay, UT. She is survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her family was the most important part of her life.
She was also an avid tennis player and bridge player. She took joy in gardening, riding her bike, cooking for her loved ones, and donating to many charities and philanthropies. She was passionate about animals and “all her critters” and donated to animal outreach. Nancy's fondest memories took place at the condo on Lake Wawasee, and at her seasonal home in Florida. Nancy was proficient at jigsaw puzzles and was rarely seen without a book. She will be remembered by those who loved her as impeccably stylish, extremely loving, and dangerously witty. Nancy passed away of natural causes. She is now reunited through death with her husband Robert.
Due to covid precautions, there will not be a traditional funeral or viewing. The family is planning a celebration of life in the near future for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Nancy's favorite animal charity, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, Utah 84741-5000.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be directed to the Gonderman family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Gonderman
June 6, 1937 - May 31, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Nancy Delilah (Hughes) Gonderman, age 82, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away on May 31, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 6, 1937 in Mishawaka and was the daughter of the late Al and Muriel Hughes. She was the oldest of four siblings. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Jors, and is survived by Edward Jors and Becky Burden.
She was a graduate of Mishawaka High School and was married to Robert F. Gonderman in 1956. They had four children, Anna Gonderman of South Bend, IN, Robert (Kelly) Gonderman Jr. of Daytona, FL, Karen (Robert) Henry of South Bend, IN, and Laura (Tim) Martin of Holladay, UT. She is survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her family was the most important part of her life.
She was also an avid tennis player and bridge player. She took joy in gardening, riding her bike, cooking for her loved ones, and donating to many charities and philanthropies. She was passionate about animals and “all her critters” and donated to animal outreach. Nancy's fondest memories took place at the condo on Lake Wawasee, and at her seasonal home in Florida. Nancy was proficient at jigsaw puzzles and was rarely seen without a book. She will be remembered by those who loved her as impeccably stylish, extremely loving, and dangerously witty. Nancy passed away of natural causes. She is now reunited through death with her husband Robert.
Due to covid precautions, there will not be a traditional funeral or viewing. The family is planning a celebration of life in the near future for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Nancy's favorite animal charity, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, Utah 84741-5000.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be directed to the Gonderman family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.