Nancy Drobny

Oct. 04, 1946 - Oct. 17, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Nancy Ann (Tetzlaff) Drobny, 73, passed away peacefully at her home in South Bend Indiana after a long illness. Nancy was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on October 4, 1946 to Robert Tetzlaff and Helen Jean (Vandermate) Tetzlaff , both who preceded her in death. She attended Loy Norrix High School.

Nancy is survived by the love of her life, Frank L. Drobny Jr., whom she married on December 5, 1969. Also surviving are a brother John (Charlotte) Tetzlaff; a sister, Barbara J. Tetzlaff and Frank and Nancy's 3 children, Angela Henkler, Katherine (Robert) Young, Frank Drobny III, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Frank and Nancy enjoyed traveling and spending time, especially holidays, with their family.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on November 10, 2019 at 18333 Greenleaf Drive, South Bend, IN 46637 from 2:00 PM till 4:00 PM.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The .

Elkhart Cremation is entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019
