Nancy E. Sanford
Jan. 16, 1931 - Jan. 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Nancy Sanford passed away peacefully in her Granger, IN home on January 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. Nancy was born on January 16, 1931 in Pentwater, MI to the late Florence (Sempere) and Alfred Underdahl. In 1949, she married the late Ralph E. Sanford.
Nancy was an avid reader who read to her children when they were young and listened eagerly to books on tape when she grew older. She was a lifelong learner who enjoyed taking university courses, especially on art history. She was a gifted needle crafter and a skilled gardener who took pride in the compliments she received from passersby. Nancy loved golfing and ballroom dancing, and was a longtime fan of Notre Dame women's basketball. Nancy was a woman of exquisite taste who took pleasure in maintaining beautiful homes in South Bend and in Pentwater for her family and friends.
Surviving Nancy are her three daughters, Kristine (Wayne) Brown of Columbus, Ohio, Kathy (Steven) Parker of Chicago, IL, and Kelly Sanford of South Bend, IN; and three sons, Mark of Pittsburgh, PA, David (Susan) of Saginaw, MI, and Jeffrey of South Bend, IN. Nancy had 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Susan Shinberg of New York, NY. In addition to these, Nancy was enormously grateful for the love and support she received from Michaelene Wojick, Bill Flinn, her wonderful caregiver, Deb Findlay, and from her dear cat, Chessie. The family will receive friends and family at Welsheimer Funeral Home between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Charitable donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the following organization: YWCA of North Central Indiana. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020