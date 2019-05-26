Services Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services 521 E. Main Street Niles , MI 49120 269-683-1155 Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Flahaven Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Flahaven

August 26, 1933 - May 21, 2019



NILES, MI - Nancy Ellen (Hansen) Flahaven, 85, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Lakeland Hospital in Niles.



Nancy was born on August 26, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to the late John C. and Stella (Bolm) Hansen, proudly growing up in a Danish household with her older brother, John.



On April 18, 1953, in a ceremony in Chicago, Nancy married (Arthur) Richard Flahaven, and in 1955 their first child, James Richard was born. In 1957, Richard, Nancy, and “Jimmy” moved to South Bend, Indiana, where Nancy became the consummate homemaker, and Richard a trust officer at First Bank & Trust Company (later to become First Source Bank). They went on to have three more children, Richard John (1958), Nancy Ann (1960), and Janet Ellen (1962).



In the summer of 1965, the Flahaven Family bought a 100-year-old farmhouse on Portage Road in Niles, MI (currently the location of The Harvest Bed & Breakfast). Nancy and Richard worked hard to make their “fixer upper” a wonderful home for their four children, and the multitude of pets she took in over the years. In 1968, Nancy pursued a life-long dream to attend a six-week gourmet cooking course at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, France. As a result, she became a wonderful cook, who often hosted dinner parties for family and friends at the family home.



Blessed with an entrepreneurial spirit, Nancy started and owned several businesses, including a secretarial typing service, and home alarm business. In the 1970's and early 80's Nancy served as the office manager at the former Lawson-Fisher Associates in South Bend, Indiana. She also worked for Robert Bauer Interiors, in South Bend where she indulged her love of interior design and as a result, decorated her home in beautiful style. An avid reader, Nancy was part of several local book clubs, and often played Bridge with her Thursday afternoon Bridge Club. An enthusiastic tennis player, Nancy and Richard were often found playing tennis with family and friends at Lakeland Tennis Club (Niles, MI).



Nancy loved all animals, and cared deeply for the many pets on the family farm. She never turned a stray animal away. Her beloved dogs, Lionel and Lucky and “Big Boy” cat Luka will miss her love and attention every day.



Nancy was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother whose passing will leave a tremendous void in her family. She is survived by her loving children, James Richard Flahaven (Toni Milanos) of Chicago, Richard John Flahaven (Debra Casteel Flahaven) of Munster, Indiana, Nancy Ann Flahaven (Glenn Alfred) of Chicago, and Janet Ellen Flahaven-Law (Scott Law) of Niles; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many dear friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, and recently her husband, Arthur “Richard” Flahaven on March 23, 2017.



Funeral Services to honor Nancy's life will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Niles on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior. Nancy will be laid to rest, next to her husband of sixty-three years, at Calvary Cemetery in Niles.



Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to The Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, Berrien County Animal Control, or St. Mary's Catholic School, Niles, MI.



The Flahaven family would also like to express their thanks and gratitude to the ER, ICU, and Hospice staff of Lakeland Hospital (Niles, MI) for the care and compassion given in aiding with all the aspects of their mother's passing.



Photos, condolences, and memories of Nancy may be left for her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



