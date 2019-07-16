Nancy Gwin



Oct. 14, 1950 - July 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Nancy Jean (Meyers) Gwin died 7/13/19 at the Hanson Hospice House in Stevensville, MI. Nancy was born Oct. 14, 1950 in South Bend, IN to the late Lloyd and Opal (Haines) Meyers. She was a lifetime resident of Niles, MI and a 1969 honor graduate of Brandywine High School.



She was first married to Randy Goldsburg. Then later she was married to Ronald Gwin.



She is survived by daughter, Leslie (Ray) Burdgick; son, Michael (Dee Dee) Goldsburg; one stepdaughter, Jody Gwin; one stepson, Aaron Gwin; foster daughter, Kim (Kam) Klute; 13 grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren with two on the way; sisters, Sandy Bartrum, Sue (Wayne) Hawkins, and Carol Compoe; and brother, John Meyers.



She was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, and three sisters.



Funeral Services for Nancy will be held at 3 p.m. on July 17, 2019 at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI with visitation from 1-3 p.m. Burial will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek, MI on 7/18/19 at 10 a.m. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 16, 2019