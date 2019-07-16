Nancy J. Baker



Dec. 22, 1941 - July 14, 2019



BUCHANAN, MI - Nancy J. Baker, 77, of Buchanan, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Cass County Medical Care Facility.



Nancy was born on December 22, 1941 in Buchanan to Ward and Margaret (Brewer) Samson, both of whom have preceded her in death. Nancy was the oldest of four sisters: Barbara (Dan) Nelson of Gadsden, AL, Sally (John) Wallace of Niles, and Judy (Don) Shealy of Dothan, AL. She is also survived by daughters, Cheryl (Nick) DeJong of Jenison, MI and Laura (John) Haluda of North Liberty, IN; three granddaughters, Stephanie, Katie, and Allison; six great-grandchildren; niece, Donna (Tracy) Dodge of Niles; and nephews, John (Jeannette) Wallace of Idaho and Ben Nelson of Alabama.



The family would like to thank Cass County Medical Facility for the wonderful care they gave Nancy during her stay there. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to Cass County Medical Care Facility's Activity Department, 23770 Hospital Street, Cassopolis, MI 49031. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 16, 2019