Nancy J. Collins



Jan. 29, 1943 - July 4, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Nancy J. Collins, 76, passed away on Thursday July 4, 2019 in her residence.



Nancy was born on January 29, 1943 in South Bend to Peter and Helen (Carr) Kalber. She was preceded in death by her parents and one great-grandson, Baby Anthony Collins; sisters, Karen Kalber, Kathy Kalber, Mary Vida, and Barbara Wetter; brothers, Bill Howe and Jim Kalber; and her constant companion, her dog Jack.







On May 18, 1963 in Chicago, IL she married James Larry Collins; they enjoyed 48 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on December 1, 2011.



Surviving are a daughter, Dawn “Angie” Burks and her son, Cody; son, Dan (Becky) Collins and their children, Jodi, Tricia, Stephanie, Adam, Patrick, David, and Christopher; son, Daren (Donna) Collins and their children, Lucus, Zachary and Donald; son, Dicky (Danielle) Collins and their son, Tristin; son, Dion (Jennifer) Collins and their children, Brittany, Brooke, Bailey, Alexis, Autumn, Anabelle, and Chaylyn; twenty-three great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Martinez; brothers, David (Teresa) Kalber, Daniel (Lenore) Kalber, and George (Melissa) Kalber; best friends, Tony and Marcia Hirsch; and special friend and caretaker, Ronnie Nickerson.







Nancy worked for South Bend Toy Company, was Store Manager of Dollar Kraze, managed Dollar Tree, and was a former Concessions manager for the South Bend White Sox. Nancy volunteered many hours and helped manage the concessions and other duties at South Side Little League in South Bend.



Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, July 9 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm in the funeral home with her nephew, Jody Martinez officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to River Bend Cancer Servicers, 3516 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN.



To leave a condolence, visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 8, 2019