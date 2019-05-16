Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Wellfield Botanical Gardens Elkhart , IN View Map Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Hardy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Jean Hardy

Oct. 24, 1947 - May 12, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Nancy Jean Hardy, 71, of Elkhart, IN, passed away peacefully at her home on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019 with her husband and daughter by her side. Nancy was born October 24, 1947 in Elmhurst, IL to Calvin and Ernestine Pentecost. She was a lifelong educator beginning as a preschool teacher, and eventual director, in DeMotte, IN for 14 years. She was owner and administrator of Oak Manor Nursing Home in McKenzie, TN with her first husband, Larry Hardy. While in Tennessee she completed her education, which started at Purdue University, by obtaining her degree from Bethel College and receiving the DKG Award. She eventually moved to Indiana, teaching in Elkhart Community Schools for 20 years. The Elkhart County Soil and Water Conservation District named her Elementary Teacher of the Year in 1999. She was also NTA representative for Pinewood and Beardsley Elementary Schools.



Nancy's many interests included travel with her beloved husband Chuck, tennis, yoga, golfing, biking, gardening, being active in the Democratic party, and spending time with dear friends. She and her Effort Travel Group ladies together enjoyed England, Switzerland, Vancouver, Italy, Greece, Australia, New Zealand, New Orleans, Breckenridge, and Florida. Last September she spent a lovely two weeks in South Africa with Laura, a cherished trip of a lifetime with her daughter.



Nancy celebrated life through her various friends in groups like the Doublebuns Euchre Club, Ladies Night Out, Pinewood Pals, Melrose Maidens, Prayer Group, Dinner Group, and Supper Club. She thoroughly enjoyed her retirement years with her husband Chuck at her side. They reveled in the beauty of the St. Joe River either sitting in their blue chairs every morning gazing out the picture window, or cruising in their boat. Many mornings began with coffee, Pandora, and the paper while pondering the question “What are we going to do on this wonderful day?”



She was a person of faith, growing up in the church and later sustaining herself through meditation. She lived for each moment, and gave thanks for the simple things in life that brought her joy. The strength and grace she drew from her meditation allowed her to spend her last months visiting with and saying goodbye to the many family members and friends she loved so dearly.



The family would like to thank the many special medical professionals, caregivers, neighbors, and friends who were there with Nancy, Chuck, and Laura throughout this end of life journey.



Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Chuck Gleissner; sister, Debbie (Henry Borchert) Anderson; daughter, Laura (John) Noel; Aunt Donna (Dick) Glogowski; grandchildren, Matthew and Jacqueline Noel; nieces, Alicia Kvaslerud and Lauren Fields; and nephew, Dane Anderson.



Please join us for a joyful celebration of Nancy's life on Sunday, July 7, outdoors in the Wellfield Botanical Gardens in Elkhart. Reception from 2-5pm with reflections at 3pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wellfield Botanical Gardens or The Salvation Army. Nancy has donated her body to science at Indiana University School of Medicine.