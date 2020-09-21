Nancy K. Huggins
June 14, 1935 - Sept. 19, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Nancy K. Huggins, 85, of Mishawaka passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born June 14, 1935 in Mishawaka, IN to the late Ivo and Marie (Mochel) Marker.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Karen Purvis of Elkhart, IN; son, David Huggins of Mishawaka, IN; and two grandchildren, Cody Purvis and Shelby Huggins. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by two grandsons, Justin Purvis and Bryce Huggins.
Nancy grew up on a farm in Mishawaka and was active in 4-H showing cows. She raised her children in 4-H as well, instilling in them the same work ethic and dedication she had. Nancy worked for Christmas Around the World as an independent sales associate, which allowed her to travel all over the world.
A Funeral service for Nancy will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to the St. Joseph County 4-H, 5117 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46614.
