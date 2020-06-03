Nancy K. Mathias
May 4, 1945 - June 1, 2020
LA PORTE, IN - Nancy K. Mathias, 75, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 9 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 in her home. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at 6 p.m. CT, Thurs., June 4, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. CT until time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to American SIDS Institute at www.sids.org or La Porte Salvation Army, 3240 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.