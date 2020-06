Nancy K. MathiasMay 4, 1945 - June 1, 2020LA PORTE, IN - Nancy K. Mathias, 75, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 9 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 in her home. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at 6 p.m. CT, Thurs., June 4, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. CT until time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com . Memorial contributions may be directed to American SIDS Institute at www.sids.org or La Porte Salvation Army, 3240 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350.