Nancy K. Mathias
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy K. Mathias

May 4, 1945 - June 1, 2020

LA PORTE, IN - Nancy K. Mathias, 75, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 9 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 in her home. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at 6 p.m. CT, Thurs., June 4, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. CT until time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to American SIDS Institute at www.sids.org or La Porte Salvation Army, 3240 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
247 W. Johnson Road
LaPorte, IN 46350
219-362-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved