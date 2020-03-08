|
Nancy K. Stuckman
Aug. 1, 1937 - Feb. 27, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Nancy Kay Stuckman, 82, of Bremen, died Thursday, February 27, 2020. She passed away at home after a long illness, in the loving care of her husband and family. Nancy was born on August 1, 1937 to the late Dewey and Bernice (Knepper) Arch. A graduate of Bremen High School, she married Jim Stuckman on September 9, 1956. She was employed by the Fashion Gallery for several years, using her talents for interior decoration and flower arranging to bring beauty to others. She enjoyed antiquing with her dear friend Kathy, collecting glassware, and making crafts of all kinds. Even during her illness, she was a regular at morning coffee klatches with her loyal circle of friends. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Jim; three children, Brenda (William) Mick of Indianapolis, Todd (Sheila) Stuckman of Bremen, and Stacy (Mark) Andrews of Bremen; five grandchildren, Caitlin Mick, Stacy Ginocchio, Marty Andrews, Jenni Smoker, and Todd Stuckman; and two great-grandchildren, Sadie Smoker and Amelia Ginocchio. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Hammond of South Bend and her sister-in-law, Linda Arch of Nappanee. Nancy was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Arch and Mary Hesch. A Memorial service to honor Nancy's life and to thank the many friends who supported her through her illness will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Bremen United Methodist Church, 302 Plymouth St., Bremen, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Center for Hospice Care, 112 S. Center St., Plymouth, IN 46563 or the Nappanee Alzheimer's Support Group, checks payable to Tereasa Cox, 306 Sunset Court, Wakarusa, IN 46573.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020