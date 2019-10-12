|
Nancy L. Foster
August 6, 1949 - Oct. 10, 2019
GALIEN, MI - Nancy Lee Foster, 70, of Galien, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her home.
Nancy was born in Niles, Michigan, on August 6, 1949, to the late Frank and Evelyn (Liska) Crooker.
She graduated from Galien High School, class of 1967. Nancy went on to work at Whirlpool in Benton Harbor, and later she attended a business college in South Bend, where she earned an associate's degree in Business Management. She retired in 2016 from Chemical Bank, Orchard branch in Benton Harbor.
On January 22, 2010, at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, she married her high school sweetheart, John Foster. Together they enjoyed traveling to Florida to visit her sons and grandchildren, visiting Washington DC, and Yellowstone National Park. She loved going to the theatre to catch a good action movie; she looked forward to seeing each of the Fast and The Furious movies. Nancy and John, along with their close friends, Char and Gary, played many hands of Euchre and had dinner out weekly. She enjoyed the challenge of computer puzzle games. Nancy had a vast collection of elephants, which she proudly displayed in her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Nancy is survived by her husband, John Foster of Galien; sons, Jeff (Kara) Wroblewski of Lake Mary, Florida and John Wroblewski of Palm Coast, Florida; stepchildren, Dean (Bernita) Foster of St. Joseph and Jake Foster of Galien; two grandchildren, Logan and Kendal; stepbrother, Dean (Bonita) Jake; brother, Frank (Betsy) Crooker of Buchanan; Debbie Kirk of Niles; nephews, Andrew and William; and close friends, Char and Gary.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles. A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Caring Circle Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 12, 2019