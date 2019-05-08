Nancy L. Sherwood



Oct. 21, 1946 - May. 05, 2019



SOUTH BEND - Nancy L. Sherwood, 72, of South Bend, IN passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Nancy was born on October 21, 1946 in South Bend to the late Albert Sr. and Alice (Magdalinski) Spromberg. On October 29, 1966 she married Gary Sherwood who preceded her in death on March 8, 2013. Nancy is survived by four sons; Gary E. (Merryl) Sherwood of South Bend, IN, Craig A. (Derrick) Sherwood of Indianapolis, IN, John M. (Denise) Sherwood of South Bend, IN, and Michael A. (Keisha) of Logansport, IN; four grandchildren, Nicole Marie, John Albert, Abigail Rose and Waylon James Sherwood. Nancy was also predeceased by one grandson, Jackson Eugene Sherwood, one sister Mary Ellen Springer, and one brother Albert Spromberg, Jr. Nancy enjoyed shopping and spending time with her beloved family. A visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, May 10th at 226 N Hill St., South Bend, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 AM. Entombment will follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's honor to Center for Hospice Care or Pet Refuge.