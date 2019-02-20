|
|
Nancy L. Singleton
April 23, 1943 - Feb. 11, 2019
FORT WORTH, TX -
Nancy L. Singleton (nee Singer) passed away on February 11, 2019 at the age of 75, after a 4-year battle with cancer.
Born in 1943 in West Hartford, CT, Nancy graduated from Riley High School in South Bend, IN. She attended Northwestern University and Indiana University at South Bend earning an Associate degree in Early Childhood Development. Her love of children led her to spend over 25 years as director of various day care centers in Michigan and ultimately Texas, where she called home since 1989.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Allan Singleton; children, Anne Singleton and her partner Mark Strain, Brian Singleton and his wife Robyn, and Jennifer Singleton-Odell and her husband Stuart Odell; grandchildren, Zachary Singleton, Alexa and Aiden Odell; and her brother, Jeff Singer.
A celebration of her life will be held this summer in South Bend, IN.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019