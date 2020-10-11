1/1
Nancy L. Wolfe
Nancy L. Wolfe

Feb. 13, 1934 - Oct. 6, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Nancy Lee Wolfe (Baney) passed away peacefully with her oldest daughter by her side at the Ernestine M. Raclin House in Mishawaka on October 6. Nancy was born to the late Victor and Henrietta (Peggy) Baney in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph J. Wolfe, whom she married in South Bend on August 5, 1951. Also preceding her in death were her brother, Gene Baney, and her son-in-law, James Cocquyt Sr.

Nancy is survived by her three daughters, Vicki Cocquyt, Suzanne (Ross) Trimboli, and Angela (Joseph) Gambill, as well as grandchildren Jana Lee Moreland, Bowen (Alison) Moreland, Troy (Kelsey) Fye, Mia (Brady) Iams, Shane (Kate) Fye, and Christina (Brandon) Miller. Nancy also has many great-grandchildren with whom she loved visiting..

Nancy was a magnificent gardener and grew beautiful flowers; the pink and purple ones were always her favorite. She would spend many evenings on her porch admiring her garden and feeding the birds, squirrels, chipmunks, and other wildlife that lived in her backyard. She enjoyed baking and sharing the delicious treats with her family, especially the ones to which she added extra goodies. Nancy loved taking care of her cats, Monkey and Missy. Most of all, Nancy was devoted to her family and treasured the time she spent with all of them.

The family appreciates your prayers and condolences. They will be holding a private memorial service for Nancy at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” and Cremation Services extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Nancy's family and friends.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
