Nancy Lee Barnes



April 20, 1949 - May 14, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Nancy Lee Barnes, age 70, of Elkhart, died at 7:00 am, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at her residence of natural causes. She was born April 20, 1949 in Breckenridge, MN to Robert Charles and Carol Ione (Willbrecht) Rufer.



Nancy was a graduate of John Adams High School. On September 6, 1969, she married James Lee Barnes at the Osceola Methodist Church. Nancy retired from Sears after working there for 25 years. She was a member of the Pokagon Long Rifles and SMART (Retired Military Camping Club). She enjoyed gardening and loved petting dogs.



Nancy is survived by her husband, James; son, Jeffrey Lee Barnes of Elkhart; grandsons, Ethan Dias of Elkhart and Alex Dias of Kansas City, KS; mother, Carol Rufer of Mishawaka; siblings, Russell (Linda) Rufer of Alabama, Wayne (Marie) Rufer of North Carolina, Bruce (Marsha) Rufer of South Bend, Rosemary Johnson of Arizona, Cherri (Royce) Gray of California, and David (Denise) Rufer of Arizona; and former daughter-in-law, Anne Marie Delio of Elkhart. She was preceded in death by a son, Jason Lee Barnes and sister, Cindy Orth.



Family and friends may call from 4-7, Friday, May 17 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa. Funera Services will begin at 7:00 pm with sharing being led by Steve Hunsberger. Private family burial will be in Olive Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given to Center for Hospice.