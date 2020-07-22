Nancy Lee Broadstreet
Feb. 7, 1951 - July 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Nancy Lee Broadstreet, 69, of South Bend, Indiana passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1951 in South Bend, Indiana to Adam and Lillian (Nykos) Buti.
Nancy grew up in South Bend, Indiana with her older brother Louis and lived in Walnut Grove. She graduated from Adams High School. While at Adams she met her future husband, Joe. After high school Joe was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War. They maintained their long distance relationship until his return to the states. They were married on November 14, 1970. They were blessed to welcome two children, Michael and Heather. In the roller coaster of life, they divorced for about a year and a half but found their way back to each other. They remarried July 28, 1987.
Nancy worked at Martin's Supermarket for many years in the deli and bakery. She then became a pharmacy senior technician at Walgreens. She worked there for over 22 years until her retirement in 2013.
Nancy loved her family (especially her grandchildren), her friends, the Wizard of Oz, crafts, and chocolate.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Lucian Joseph “Joe” Broadstreet, her mother, Lillian Buti, son, Michael (Kelly) Broadstreet, daughter, Heather (Randall) Carroll, grandson, Adam Broadstreet, granddaughter, Madison Warrell; step-grandchildren, Ashley and Jason Carroll, her brother, Louis (Gretel) Buti, and her best friend, Cathy Wynn.
She was preceded in death by her father, Adam Buti.
The viewing will take place TODAY, Wed., July 22, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street in Mishawaka. Funeral services will also take place at Hahn Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
