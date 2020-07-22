1/2
Nancy Lee Broadstreet
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lee Broadstreet

Feb. 7, 1951 - July 19, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Nancy Lee Broadstreet, 69, of South Bend, Indiana passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1951 in South Bend, Indiana to Adam and Lillian (Nykos) Buti.

Nancy grew up in South Bend, Indiana with her older brother Louis and lived in Walnut Grove. She graduated from Adams High School. While at Adams she met her future husband, Joe. After high school Joe was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War. They maintained their long distance relationship until his return to the states. They were married on November 14, 1970. They were blessed to welcome two children, Michael and Heather. In the roller coaster of life, they divorced for about a year and a half but found their way back to each other. They remarried July 28, 1987.

Nancy worked at Martin's Supermarket for many years in the deli and bakery. She then became a pharmacy senior technician at Walgreens. She worked there for over 22 years until her retirement in 2013.

Nancy loved her family (especially her grandchildren), her friends, the Wizard of Oz, crafts, and chocolate.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Lucian Joseph “Joe” Broadstreet, her mother, Lillian Buti, son, Michael (Kelly) Broadstreet, daughter, Heather (Randall) Carroll, grandson, Adam Broadstreet, granddaughter, Madison Warrell; step-grandchildren, Ashley and Jason Carroll, her brother, Louis (Gretel) Buti, and her best friend, Cathy Wynn.

She was preceded in death by her father, Adam Buti.

The viewing will take place TODAY, Wed., July 22, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street in Mishawaka. Funeral services will also take place at Hahn Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of Nancy. My name is Terry Irven we grew up together in Walnut Grove. Also please tell Louis and Lillian that I’m sorry her passing.
Terry Irven
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved