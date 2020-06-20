Nancy Lee Robertson
Jan. 6, 1939 - June 19, 2020
MISHAWAWAK, IN - Nancy Lee Robertson, age 81, of Mishawaka, passed away at the Center for Hospice in South Bend on June 19, 2020. There will be no formal services. To view her full obituary, please visit the Cruc Family Funeral Home website.
Jan. 6, 1939 - June 19, 2020
MISHAWAWAK, IN - Nancy Lee Robertson, age 81, of Mishawaka, passed away at the Center for Hospice in South Bend on June 19, 2020. There will be no formal services. To view her full obituary, please visit the Cruc Family Funeral Home website.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.