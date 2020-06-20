Nancy Lee Robertson
1939 - 2020
Nancy Lee Robertson

Jan. 6, 1939 - June 19, 2020

MISHAWAWAK, IN - Nancy Lee Robertson, age 81, of Mishawaka, passed away at the Center for Hospice in South Bend on June 19, 2020. There will be no formal services. To view her full obituary, please visit the Cruc Family Funeral Home website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
