Nancy Lee Weber



Jan. 12, 1934 - May 29, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Nancy Lee Weber, age 85, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2019 at Wedgewood Pines Assisted Living, a group home in South Bend, IN. She was born on January 12, 1934 in South Bend, to Fred and Emma (Gratzal) Cleghorn, both of whom preceded her in death.



On May 12, 1958 in Mishawaka, IN, Nancy married Denny Donald Weber, who survives. In addition to her loving husband of 61 years, Nancy is survived by two sons, John (Karen) Weber of Naperville, IL and Neal (Monica) Weber of Fishers, IN; and two granddaughters, Paige and Natalie. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Betty Kintz and Patsy Dietrich; and brother, Fred “Fritz” Cleghorn.



A lifelong resident of South Bend, Nancy was employed as an administrative assistant at Wyman's Department Store and at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She also served as an event planner as well as a public notary at Northwestern Mutual until her retirement in 1999. She was a graduate of John Adams High School in South Bend. She served on the O'Brien School PTA. Nancy was known for her perpetual sunny outlook and easy laugh. That, combined with her ability to always put others first, made her adored by friends, family, and strangers alike. She enjoyed birdwatching, and the picture window onto the backyard, where Denny installed the bird feeders, was her constant source of wonder and entertainment.



A Memorial Service for Nancy will held at 5:00pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00-5:00pm on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment of ashes will take place privately at Southlawn Cemetery at a later date.



Contributions in memory of Nancy may be donated to Hinsdale Humane Society, 21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale, IL 60521.



Online condolences may be left for the Weber family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary