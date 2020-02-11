Home

Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Community of Christ
110 S. Cleveland Ave.
Galien, MI
View Map
Resources
Nancy Louise Gerold-Hall


1949 - 2020
Nancy Louise Gerold-Hall Obituary
Nancy Louise

Gerold-Hall

July 24, 1949 - Feb. 9, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Nancy Louise Gerold-Hall, 70, of Buchanan, MI passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.

She was born July 24, 1949 in Buchanan, MI to the late Louis and Violet Gerold. Nancy married Kenneth Hall on September 12, 1992 in Niles, MI.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughters, Sheila (Marty) Sprague-Sheline, and Lisa (Andrew Williams) Sprague-Sosnoski; brother, Dave (Myrna) Gerold; and 6 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Violet; and brother, Glen Gerold.

Visitation for Nancy will be held at 1 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Galien Cemetery. A Celebration of Nancy's life will immediately follow from 3 to 6 pm at Community of Christ, 110 S. Cleveland Ave., Galien, MI 49113. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020
