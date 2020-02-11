|
Nancy Louise
Gerold-Hall
July 24, 1949 - Feb. 9, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Nancy Louise Gerold-Hall, 70, of Buchanan, MI passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
She was born July 24, 1949 in Buchanan, MI to the late Louis and Violet Gerold. Nancy married Kenneth Hall on September 12, 1992 in Niles, MI.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughters, Sheila (Marty) Sprague-Sheline, and Lisa (Andrew Williams) Sprague-Sosnoski; brother, Dave (Myrna) Gerold; and 6 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Violet; and brother, Glen Gerold.
Visitation for Nancy will be held at 1 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Galien Cemetery. A Celebration of Nancy's life will immediately follow from 3 to 6 pm at Community of Christ, 110 S. Cleveland Ave., Galien, MI 49113. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020