Nancy Margaret
Clements
April 6, 1935 - Jan. 25, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Nancy Margaret (Babcock) Clements, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died in Indianapolis, peacefully and surrounded by her children on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The youngest of six children, she was born in South Bend, Indiana on April 6, 1935 to Mabel and Vernon Babcock. Her father died shortly before she was born. It is remarkable that her mother raised her large family through the Depression and war years largely on her own.
Nancy's siblings, Vernon, Eldon, Betty Renforth, and Shirley Chapin preceded her in death; and she is survived by her twin brother, Robert, who resides in South Bend. She graduated from Central High School in 1953 and was an executive secretary at Bendix Corporation. Nancy attended Indiana University South Bend while dedicating her life to raising a large family.
Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Robert Brooke Clements and they spent 59 years together before he was called to heaven on July 11, 2017. Together, Nancy and Robert treasured their family and created an environment where learning, curiosity, and individuality were valued. Nancy was always interested in social causes and enjoyed living in her hometown of South Bend. Among her passions were intellectual conversation, sports -- especially IU basketball and ND football -- and keeping up with current events. Nancy also helped Robert in his professional and academic endeavors. All who knew Nancy treasured her opinions, kindness, and insights.
Nancy was preceded in death by two daughters, Loretta Angela and Susan Marie. She is survived by six children: Brooke (Juanita) Clements of Vancouver, BC, Canada; Walter (Linda) Clements of South Bend; Edward Clements of Indianapolis; Margaret (Jerry Horner, deceased, 2019) Clements of Bloomington, IN; Nancy (Paul) Browning of Rockville, MD; and Catherine Clements (Jay Barbus) of Indianapolis, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for your prayers and a memorial contribution to the Dr. Robert B. and Nancy M. Clements Family endowed scholarship fund at St. John's University, Collegeville, MN: https://www.csbsju.edu/sjualum, or St. John's University, Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 7222, Collegeville, MN 56321-7222.
Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, Indianapolis, Indiana, is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020