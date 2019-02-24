Nancy O. (Woolley)



Jones



Feb. 26, 1933 - Feb. 9, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Nancy Olive (Miles) Woolley Jones, 85, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 9, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born in Hugo, Colorado on February 26, 1933 to Florence and George Miles. The fifth of seven children, she grew up in Plymouth, Indiana to which she moved with her family at a young age.



Nancy was a graduate of Plymouth High School where she was a cheerleader, later attending John Herron Art School in Indianapolis and (in 1998 at age 65) graduating from IUSB with a degree in Fine Arts. She worked for many years in the South Bend school system as an employee at Edison School.



Nancy lived her life filled with spirit and love. She was a devoted Catholic and a long-time parishioner of St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church. She volunteered her time and talent to support many charitable organizations and activities, including providing and serving meals at Hope Rescue Mission and as a tour guide at Notre Dame's Snite Museum of Art.



Nancy was an artist, an avid learner and a world traveler. Her passion for sports showed in many hours of watching her boys and grandchildren compete in sporting events, cheering on Notre Dame football and basketball, golfing in the Elbel 9-Hole Golf League and bowling. Her joy of playing games was seen in attending Wednesday afternoon Bridge with her dear friends in the local Bridge Club, competing at Scrabble with her family, watching Jeopardy and completing weekly crossword puzzles. She always seemed to have a book in her hand or nearby, and for many years attended Forever Learning classes on a diverse range of interesting topics.



Nancy was an adored wife to her husbands, a beloved friend to her siblings, a role model to her nephews and nieces, and a devoted and cherished mother and grandmother. Her compassion touched the hearts of and provided comfort and support to many in her community.



Nancy was preceded in death by her husbands, Mark Woolley (m. July 1953) and David Jones (m. August 1960); as well as her parents, George and Florence; and siblings, Mary Virginia, Donita, Joe, and Patty. She is survived by her nine loving sons, David (Sally), Steve (Diana), Greg (Laureen), Tom (Jerri), Chris (Deborah), Brian (Leslie), Pat (Jenny), Mike (Lisa) and Joe (Jennifer). In addition, she is survived by 21 loving grandchildren and her sisters, Eileen Thompson (Stanley), Tina Miles (Richard Garnett), and sister-in-law, Violet Miles-Goodall (Terry).



At Nancy's request, her body was donated to Indiana University for the advancement of science.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 11 AM at Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 North Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN 46635. Friends may call on the family for visitation from 5 to 7 PM on Friday, March 1, at Little Flower Catholic Church, with Rosary at 5:30 PM. They may also call on family one hour prior to Memorial Mass on Saturday, March 2. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church (https://littleflowerchurch.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities) or Catholic Relief Services (https://www.crs.org/ways-to-give).



Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.



The woods are lovely, dark and deep. But I have promises to keep. And miles to go before I sleep. (Robert Frost)



It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done before. It is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known. (Charles Dickens) Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019