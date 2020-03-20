|
|
Nancy Pelley
May 20, 1936 - March 17, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Nancy Pelley, 83, of Buchanan, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Nancy was born on May 20, 1936, to William and Olga (Eppic) Lozicki in Newark, OH. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1954 as Salutatorian. On July 18, 1958 she married Herman L. Pelley in Buchanan. Nancy was a longtime member of Buchanan Christian Church where she also taught Sunday School. Professionally, she worked for Bill Desenberg for over thirty years as his personal bookkeeper and secretary. Nancy was involved in Girl Scouts and was an avid dog lover and bird watcher. She was selfless and always put others before herself. Most of all, Nancy was a proud mother to her twin daughters, Tracy & Ronni, and cherished her granddaughter, Ashlynn. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Tracy (Rick) Young and Ronni (Steve) Redman, both of Niles; granddaughter, Ashlynn Young; brother, Ronald (Betty) Lozicki; sisters, Betty Herbert and Susan Falvey; and longtime best friend, Shelby Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Olga Lozicki; and her husband of 53 years, Herman Pelley. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to current events; an announcement will follow when dates have been scheduled. Private burial will take place in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Memorial contributions may be made to Buchanan Christian Church or the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 20, 2020